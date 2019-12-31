Free Hugs for Anyone Who Asks on Golden Gate Bridge New Year’s Eve

Free hugs will be available New Year's Eve on the Golden Gate Bridge as part of an effort to lessen loneliness, according to the movement HugTrain, which is organizing the event.

A HugMaster and others will be gathering at 11:30 p.m. at Vista Point on the southeast corner of the bridge before setting out to watch fireworks and maybe make someone feel a little better.

The HugTrain has crisscrossed the U.S. and Canada each year for the past 11 years during the holidays offering hugs to anyone who asks for one.

Organizers said that studies show that loneliness is causing premature deaths, while hugs have been shown to positively impact health.

HugTrain is a crowdfunded movement and people can donate by going here.