Free Meals Available for Monterey County Storm Evacuees

Residents evacuated after heavy rains and flooding can get free hot meals at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds this week

By Thomas Hughes | Bay City news

Free hot meals will be available at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds over the next week for Monterey County residents evacuated from Pajaro and other areas following heavy rain earlier this month. 

Meals will be distributed daily at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., March 25 through March 31. 

The drive-thru hot meal distribution site will be near the entrance of the fairgrounds on the left side of the parking lot. 

The site is being run by a partnership of Monterey County, state agencies, and the Red Cross. 

About 445 people were staying at the fairgrounds shelter when Pajaro residents were told they could re-enter the community on Thursday for preliminary cleanup, though not for overnight living. 

Residents are being advised to return to the shelter daily via free transportation from Monterey-Salinas Transit during the interim cleanup period. 

There was no set date for when the county might declare the community habitable as of Saturday morning.

