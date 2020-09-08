CZU Fire

Free Meals Offered to CZU Fire Evacuees

Food will come from local restaurants like My Mom's Mole and Woodstock's Pizza.

By Bay City News

The Santa Cruz County Emergency Operations Center is offering free meals to evacuees of the CZU Lightning Complex wildfires starting Tuesday.

An anonymous donor partnered with local participating restaurants like My Mom's Mole and Woodstock's Pizza to provide free lunches that will be individually packaged and ready for evacuees around noon.

The meals will be available only to CZU Lightning Complex evacuees and residents who have been processed through the recovery resource center -- where the meals can be picked up.

Local

Technology 15 mins ago

Google Launches Verified Calls Feature for Android Phones

Novato 29 mins ago

Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting 3 Fires in Novato

The recovery resource center is located at the Kaiser Permanente Arena at 140 Front St., Santa Cruz. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and appointments are not necessary.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

CZU Fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us