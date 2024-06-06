Pride Month

Group offers hugs as show of support for LGBTQ+ community

By Scott Budman

As part of Pride month celebrations, a group of Bay Area parents want to make sure everyone in the gay and trans community knows they deserve love, support – and hugs.

The group is called Free Mom Hugs, and they offer hugs to anyone who wants one, along with a message of support.

"It is the most amazing experience to be marching in a parade or at a booth and be that hug for somebody," Carol Heath said. "It does as much for us the hugger as it does the huggee."

Free Mom Hugs has 30,000 volunteers across the country.

In the Bay Area, Heath said they'll be represented at several Pride parades across the region.

"The emotions are there for all of us," she said. "We realize that we are actually saving lives."

