Freeway project to permanently close 2 access roads to Highway 101 near Gilroy

By Bay City News

Crews will replace three overhead freeway signs as part of the $679 million North County Enhancement Project.
Starting next week, two roads that access Highway 101 south of Gilroy will be permanently closed to make way for improvements to the freeway's busy interchange at State Route 25.

Castro Valley and Mesa roads will be closed as of April 16, according to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

The closures are part of a project that includes a new, extended southbound off-ramp from Highway 101 to State Route 25, also known as Hollister Road.

The project is aimed to improve traffic flow and safety. The existing interchange, just south of Gilroy in Santa Clara County, is over 30 years old and can no longer handle traffic demands, according to VTA.

An increase in traffic and travel speeds have led to higher-than-average accident rates in the area, and also caused traffic backups onto southbound Highway 101.

After April 16, traffic going to Gavilan College can use Monterey Road to West Luchessa Avenue, then Thomas Road to Santa Teresa Boulevard.

Traffic control and detour signs will be in place. Updates on the project are available at vta.org/sr25. Information is also available at VTA Community Outreach at (408) 321-7575.

