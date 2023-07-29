Oakland

1 hurt in shooting on I-980 in Oakland: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

FILE of a CHP vehicle.
NBC

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 980 in Oakland early Saturday morning.

According to the CHP, the incident happened just after 4 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-980 from 11th street.

CHP officials say two people, who were inside a white Lexus sedan, were entering the freeway when they heard gunshots from the right side of the vehicle.

Oakland Jul 28

NAACP, religious leaders call for Oakland to issue state of emergency over crime

Oakland 22 hours ago

Man who was carjacked, pistol whipped in Oakland speaks out

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The passenger of the vehicle had a gunshot wound to the chin. The driver transported the victim to a nearby hospital, CHP said.

No other details were released.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact CHP's Oakland area office at (510) 457-2875.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us