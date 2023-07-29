1 hurt in shooting on I-980 in Oakland: CHP

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 980 in Oakland early Saturday morning.

According to the CHP, the incident happened just after 4 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-980 from 11th street.

CHP officials say two people, who were inside a white Lexus sedan, were entering the freeway when they heard gunshots from the right side of the vehicle.

The passenger of the vehicle had a gunshot wound to the chin. The driver transported the victim to a nearby hospital, CHP said.

No other details were released.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact CHP's Oakland area office at (510) 457-2875.