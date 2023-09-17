Fremont community gathers to remember woman killed in Seattle police crash

People in Fremont gathered Sunday night to mourn 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula, an Indian grad student killed and speak out about a Seattle police officer's comments about her death.

Body camera footage released last week shows Officer Daniel Auderer, vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, joking with the rank-and-file police union’s president after a different officer's speeding police car on Jan. 23 slammed into Kandula at a crosswalk.

Protesters on Thursday evening gathered at the Seattle intersection where the 23-year-old graduate student was fatally struck by Officer Kevin Dave’s SUV. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is conducting a criminal review of the crash.

Auderer responded to the crash to evaluate whether Dave was impaired, The Seattle Times reported. Dave had been driving 74 mph (119 kph) in a 25 mph (40 kph) zone on the way to an overdose call.

Later, Auderer left his body-worn camera on as he called Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan to report what happened. In a recording released by the police department last Monday, Auderer laughs and suggests Kandula’s life had “limited value” and the city should just write a check for $11,000.

In the Bay Area, members of South Asians for America held a vigil in Fremont Sunday to help people deal with their grief and outrage.

“To, us it is traumatizing as a community to say someone’s value is worth $11,000. It’s limited just write a check at the end of the day words matter,” said Harini Krishnan, national organizing chair for the South Asians for America.

The Bay Area’s South Asian community is calling for the officer who made the comments to be held accountable.

“The remarks were so callous when anyone dies. You would expect the response to be empathy but after she died, he belittles her and I don’t know, if she would have been anyone else there would have this reaction,” said Deepa Sharma with the South Asians for America.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco tweeted that it has taken the “deeply troubling” matter up with authorities in Seattle and in Washington, D.C., and that it wants a thorough investigation and action against those involved. Newspapers in India have been following the case.

In a statement Friday, the U.S. State Department called the situation disturbing.

“We are aware of, and are disturbed by, what was said about Ms. Kandula’s death in the bodycam footage recently released by the Seattle Police Department,” the State Department said. “We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere condolence to Ms. Kandula’s family and loved ones.”

The Seattle Police Officers Guild said in a statement Friday that it understands the outrage caused by the “highly insensitive comments.”

“It sullens the profession of law enforcement, the reputation of all Seattle Police officers and paints Seattle in a terrible light,” the union said. “We feel deep sorrow and grief for the family of Jaahnavi Kandula as this video has revictimized them in an already tragic situation as they continue to mourn her death. We are truly sorry.”

But the union noted that the bodycam footage captures only Auderer’s side of the conversation: “There is much more detail and nuance that has not been made public yet.”

Kandula was from Andhra Pradesh, a state in India’s southern coastal region. Relatives told The Seattle Times that Kandula came to Seattle so she could one day support her mother back home in India. Kandula was on track to receive a master’s in information systems this December from the Seattle campus of Northeastern University.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.