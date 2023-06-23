Fremont Festival of the Arts

Saturday, August 5th and Sunday, August 6th from 10 AM- 6 PM

The Fremont Festival of the Arts is the largest free street festival west of the Mississippi! The Festival hosts art & craft booths, a gourmet marketplace, food booths benefiting non-profit organizations, food trucks, wine & beer, live music, activities for kids, and much more.  

Admission to the event is free, and the Fremont Festival of the Arts serves as one of the largest fundraisers for local non-profit organizations. Join us for a weekend filled with music, food, and fun! 

WHEN: Saturday, August 5th from 10 AM- 6 PM

Sunday, August 6th from 10 AM- 6 PM

WHERE: Downtown Fremont

The Festival starts at Paseo Padre Parkway

To learn more and get involved, please click here

