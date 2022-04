Fremont firefighters on Tuesday were investigating a possible hazmat incident at a business, an official said.

Firefighters responded at 9:47 a.m. to Lam Research on Cushing Parkway, Fremont Fire Department spokesperson Aisha Knowles said.

Roughly 25% of the building was evacuated due to an alarm activation, Knowles said.

A hazmat crew has entered the building and was trying to determine if a hazard exists, according to Knowles.

No injuries have been reported at this time.