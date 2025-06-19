Robbery group targets Fremont jewelry store, 4 arrested

A Fremont jewelry store fell victim to a smash-and-grab robbery on Wednesday.

Kumar Jewelers has operated the storefront for more than three decades, and the owners are now left picking up the pieces of the family-owned business.

"Of course, you can say blood, sweat, and tears, many years of work, and then within less than a minute,15 people come in and just break everything," said Sheena Verma.

According to Fremont police, the group of suspects robbed the store by using a car to ram into the storefront.

Once inside, the group proceeded to smash display cases, stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Verma said her mother, father and another worker were the only ones inside the store at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

Verma's husband was on the phone with her mother as the robbery unfolded. It's then that she called the authorities.

"She said there were people with masks and hammers, and everything happened so fast," she said.

Officers located one of the suspect's vehicles and took four people into custody.

The investigation is still active, and authorities are still looking for the other suspects.

Verma said she hopes her family can recover from the incident.

"This is my parents’ life work, why can’t they feel safe? And why can’t they build the American dream like they’re supposed to?" she said.