Fremont Opens COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site

The city of Fremont on Friday was set to open a coronavirus testing site for people with recent suspected exposure to the virus, the city announced Thursday.

The COVID-19 testing site at the Fremont Fire Tactical Training Center, 7200 Stevenson Blvd., is for people who are sick, first responders and front-line health care personnel, the city said.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until all the tests are exhausted, the city said.

The goal of the free testing site is to help alleviate the pressure on hospital emergency rooms, get faster test results and suppress new community transmissions through isolation after testing, the city said.

"Fremont’s new COVID-19 Testing Center is important to our city to ensure that our first responders, public safety personnel and health care and essential service workers are protected when they’re on the front lines serving our community; they need our support," Fremont Mayor Lily Mei said in a statement. "We thank the City of Hayward for inviting Fremont to join its team, to better prepare ourselves as we roll out our own testing center. We’re all stronger when community partners come together to work on creating a solution."

To receive a test, a person must have a fever over 100 degrees and be symptomatic for COVID-19, the city said. There will be a screening process.

Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest and/or other respiratory symptoms.

A referral from a doctor is not required to be screened, the city said. Those meeting the criteria will be administered a test, which involves swabbing of the nasal cavities and back of the throat.

A testing site uses a drive-thru system, and people must remain inside their vehicles. No walk-ups will be permitted, the city said.

Vehicles should enter from westbound Stevenson Boulevard then proceed to Eureka Drive and make a right turn northbound. The line will form along the right curb of Eureka.

First responders and health care workers who are symptomatic may schedule a test in advance by calling (510) 789-7231.

For more information on the Fremont's response to the pandemic, visit the city website.