Fremont

Fremont police ask for help finding missing woman

Shazia Pachakhail was last seen Tuesday morning in the Cabrillo neighborhood

By Bay City News

A woman has gone missing from Fremont and police are asking for help locating her, police said Tuesday. 

Shazia Pachakhail, 53, was last seen at 8:15 a.m. in the Cabrillo neighborhood wearing a black dress and a black or purple scarf. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Pachakhail's location is asked to call Fremont police at (510) 790-6800, option 3. Please call 911 if it is an emergency.

