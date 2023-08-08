Fremont police ask for help finding missing woman

A woman has gone missing from Fremont and police are asking for help locating her, police said Tuesday.
Shazia Pachakhail, 53, was last seen at 8:15 a.m. in the Cabrillo neighborhood wearing a black dress and a black or purple scarf. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 165 pounds.
Anyone with information on Pachakhail's location is asked to call Fremont police at (510) 790-6800, option 3. Please call 911 if it is an emergency.
