Fremont

1 dead, 1 injured in Fremont shooting, community advised to avoid area

By Alyssa Goard and Andrew Mendez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Fremont Police Department is advising the community on Friday to avoid the area around Mission Boulevard after a deadly shooting was reported.

According to FPD Watch Commander Matt Bocage, one person was reported dead and another was injured.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Walnut Avenue after a call came in reporting two shots were fired at 6:40 p.m.

Southbound lanes on Mission Boulevard between Walnut Avenue and Stevenson Boulevard have since been closed.

Some officers were positioned in front of a home and were heard shouting orders to someone to come out of the house with their hands up, according to witnesses at the scene.

Several family members who live on Mission Boulevard told NBC Bay Area that police did not allow them to return home due to the investigation.

The department initially told the public to avoid the area around 7:15 p.m.

Local

Mental Health 5 hours ago

Stanford study advises against using AI for mental health concerns

San Francisco 6 hours ago

‘We will arrest you': San Francisco, Jewish leaders address antisemitism, hate

The cause of the shooting is unknown.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Fremont
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us