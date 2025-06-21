1 dead, 1 injured in Fremont shooting, community advised to avoid area

The Fremont Police Department is advising the community on Friday to avoid the area around Mission Boulevard after a deadly shooting was reported.

According to FPD Watch Commander Matt Bocage, one person was reported dead and another was injured.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Walnut Avenue after a call came in reporting two shots were fired at 6:40 p.m.

Southbound lanes on Mission Boulevard between Walnut Avenue and Stevenson Boulevard have since been closed.

Some officers were positioned in front of a home and were heard shouting orders to someone to come out of the house with their hands up, according to witnesses at the scene.

Several family members who live on Mission Boulevard told NBC Bay Area that police did not allow them to return home due to the investigation.

The department initially told the public to avoid the area around 7:15 p.m.

The cause of the shooting is unknown.

