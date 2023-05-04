Fremont

Two Missing 10-Year-Old Girls in Fremont Found Safe: Police

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Update, 6:55 a.m. Friday: Two 10-year-old girls reported missing in Fremont have been found and returned home safely, police said Friday morning.

Two 10-year-old girls were missing in Fremont Thursday evening.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A Fremont Police Department spokesperson said the girls are from the Celia Court neighborhood of the city's Ardenwood area.

Both girls are Asian, stand 4'7" tall and weigh 50 pounds.

Dhaneissa Set has long straight hair and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Local

oakland unified school district 2 hours ago

No Progress Between Oakland Teachers, School District as Strike Continues

San Jose 2 hours ago

Lawmakers Criticize Closure of San Jose Off-Ramps During Cinco de Mayo Celebrations

Nailah Johnson has long, dark curly hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a white and tan letterman jacket with white hood, distressed blue jeans, black and white Converse shoes and a light gray backpack.

Anyone who sees the girls or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6800.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Fremont
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us