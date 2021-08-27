Fremont Police Release Identity of Suspect, Officer in Shooting

A 22-year-old Hayward resident is being identified Friday evening by the Fremont Police Department as the suspect in Wednesday's police shooting at a mobile home park in the city's Irvington District.

Yanneth Contrada, the police department's acting spokesperson, said the suspect was Kevin Victor Johnson of Hayward.

Police have also identified the officer involved in the incident as Ofc. Jesse Hartman, a nine-year veteran with the department.

Contrada added that the attempted homicide victim, a 25-year-old man, remains in critical condition. His identity is being withheld by police at this time.

The police shooting occurred in the area of Auto Mall Parkway and Southlake Common, the entrance to the Southlake Mobile Home Park. Fremont police confirmed that the suspect was fatally shot by police.

The department's Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the incident. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office is also conducting a separate, parallel investigation.

Additional details will be released by police in the upcoming days as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's incident is asked to contact the department's Investigative Unit at (510) 790-6900 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by a message to 888-777, or via the web.