Fremont Police Search for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Pedestrian

Fremont police are asking for assistance from the public in finding the driver of a vehicle that collided with and injured a pedestrian Wednesday night before fleeing the scene.

Police said a pedestrian suffered major injuries in the collision, which happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Peralta Boulevard and Dusterberry Way.

The pedestrian was pushing a cart of recyclables and personal items when he was struck by the vehicle, which fled the scene prior to the arrival of police, according to police.

Police urge anyone with information on the case to contact Traffic Officer Montojo at 510-790-6774 or Traffic Officer Shannon at 510-790-6765.