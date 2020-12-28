Fremont

Fremont Police Seek Elderly Woman Who Walked Out of Hospital

By Bay City News

Fremont PD

Fremont police are asking for the public's help in finding an 88-year-old woman who walked out of a hospital early Monday morning but is in need of medical care.

Lupe Lopez was last seen walking out of Kaiser Permanente's Fremont Medical Center on Paseo Padre Parkway at 4:13 a.m.

Lopez is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weights 130 pounds, and is hard of hearing and communicates with a pen and paper, according to police. She was last seen wearing a black hat, hospital gown, yellow sweater, white overcoat, is possibly barefoot, and was carrying a brown purse and white plastic bag.

Fremont police have released a photo of Lopez and are asking anyone who sees her to call 911 or their local police department.

This article tagged under:

Fremontmissing woman
