Fremont Police Surround Home Linked to Shooting; Area Secure: PD

Fremont police Wednesday afternoon surrounded a home in a neighborhood near Ohlone College where a shooting occurred earlier, according to the police department.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:50 a.m. in the 5700 block of Lemke Place, where one victim suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.

Several people have been detained in connection with the shooting, and police also surrounded a home in the 43000 block of Ellsworth Street, police said.

The area around the home is secure, and no lockdown has been issued, police said.

No further details were immediately available.