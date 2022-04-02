Fremont's Former City Manager Faces Embezzlement Charges

Fremont’s former city manager is facing felony charges a few months after resigning without explanation.

The Alameda County DA is charging Mark Danaj with embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.

He allegedly used a city credit card for $18,000-worth of personal purchases.

The city said it discovered it after Danaj resigned suddenly back in September.

In a statement, the city says it is, "Actively monitoring the situation and will evaluate the impact of the criminal proceedings on the terms of mister Danaj's severance package."

The city said it asked an independent financial auditor to assess its credit card program.