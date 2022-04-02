Fremont

Fremont's Former City Manager Faces Embezzlement Charges

Mark Danaj allegedly used a city credit card for $18,000-worth of personal purchases

By NBC Bay Area staff

GettyImages-941030064
Getty Images

Fremont’s former city manager is facing felony charges a few months after resigning without explanation.

The Alameda County DA is charging Mark Danaj with embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.

He allegedly used a city credit card for $18,000-worth of personal purchases.

The city said it discovered it after Danaj resigned suddenly back in September.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a statement, the city says it is, "Actively monitoring the situation and will evaluate the impact of the criminal proceedings on the terms of mister Danaj's severance package."

The city said it asked an independent financial auditor to assess its credit card program.

This article tagged under:

FremontAlameda County District Attorney's Officemark danaj
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us