French Bulldog Taken From East Bay Neighborhood Found in Arizona, Reunited With Family

Bruno is back home.

The 1-year-old French bulldog, who was taken from his San Lorenzo neighborhood roughly two weeks ago, has been reunited with his family after being found in Arizona, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Two suspects were taken into custody.

Thanks to video surveillance footage and a partial license plate number, authorities were able to obtain a grand theft warrant for one of the two suspects seen in video footage during the theft, according to the sheriff's office.

The case took detectives from San Lorenzo to Pomona in Los Angeles County and then to Willcox, Arizona. Bruno was spotted in the backseat of one of the suspect's vehicles during a traffic stop about 30 miles from the New Mexico border, the sheriff's office said. The two suspects were arrested.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The sheriff's office said its detectives flew to Tucson, Arizona, where they met with a Willcox detective and a firefighter who volunteered to drive roughly two hours to hand Bruno over to the detectives.

A video shared by the sheriff's department showed an exuberant Bruno jumping on his family during their reunion back in the Bay Area.