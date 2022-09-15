San Lorenzo

French Bulldog Taken From East Bay Neighborhood Found in Arizona, Reunited With Family

By Brendan Weber

Bruno, a French bulldog who has been reunited with his family after being taken from his San Lorenzo neighborhood.
Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Bruno is back home.

The 1-year-old French bulldog, who was taken from his San Lorenzo neighborhood roughly two weeks ago, has been reunited with his family after being found in Arizona, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Two suspects were taken into custody.

Thanks to video surveillance footage and a partial license plate number, authorities were able to obtain a grand theft warrant for one of the two suspects seen in video footage during the theft, according to the sheriff's office.

The case took detectives from San Lorenzo to Pomona in Los Angeles County and then to Willcox, Arizona. Bruno was spotted in the backseat of one of the suspect's vehicles during a traffic stop about 30 miles from the New Mexico border, the sheriff's office said. The two suspects were arrested.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The sheriff's office said its detectives flew to Tucson, Arizona, where they met with a Willcox detective and a firefighter who volunteered to drive roughly two hours to hand Bruno over to the detectives.

A video shared by the sheriff's department showed an exuberant Bruno jumping on his family during their reunion back in the Bay Area.

Fremont Aug 17

Stolen French Bulldog Puppy Found, Reunited With Owner: Fremont PD

Mountain View Aug 11

Mountain View Police Seek Help in Search for Stolen French Bulldog Puppies

This article tagged under:

San LorenzoAlameda County Sheriff's OfficeFrench Bulldog
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us