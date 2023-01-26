French Bulldog Stolen From Couple During Attempted Carjacking in Richmond

A Richmond couple is shaken and heartbroken after their French Bulldog was stolen during an attempted carjacking Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Barrett Avenue.

“He means everything. He’s my baby. He’s my child, he’s my son. I’ve never felt so complete,” said Joanna Lopez.

Lopez told NBC Bay Area that she feels lost without her 1-year-old pup Kahlúa following the incident.

“They were after my car, and the dog was just the icing on the cake” she said.

Lopez added that she and her fiancé were sitting in their parked car with Kahlua waiting for a food truck order. That’s when an SUV pulled up beside them and two gunmen grabbed the dog and tried stealing her Ford Mustang.

“All they said was ‘get out, get out’ and that’s what we did,” she said. “They were wearing black everything gloves, black, beanies hood. It seemed like they’d done it before. It was so well planned out and coordinated.”

Lopez said the Mustang stalled, so the men left it behind and took off with Kahlua in the SUV. Surveillance cameras in the area captured the burglars driving away.

“His markings are very prominent. He has a white diamond that goes down to his face to white chest and a black spot in the middle of his pink nose,” Lopez said.

Lopez is hoping someone recognizes Kahlúa distinct markings and calls police. She said the dog also has an eye defect in both eyes, known as “cherry eye.”

“Kahlúa means everything to me. I never felt a dog complete me so much I just want him home safely,” she said. “I hope that they’re treating him OK. I just really want him home. I don’t want him around violence and bad men like that.”