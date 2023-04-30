French Bulldog Stolen From Car in Oakland

A reward is being offered for the safe return of a dog, after she was stolen from a parked car in Oakland Friday.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Friday in Oakland’s Jack London Square at Franklin and Third Streets. It was caught on the car's cameras.

The video showed the thieves pull up in a black sedan that were seen behind to the right of that black SUV. One of thieves got out of the car and then, breaks the window of a parked Tesla.

That’s when a thief took Boba, a 2-year-old French Bulldog.

Boba’s owner Toya Zheng told NBC Bay Area that thieves also got away with a purse, which was in the trunk.

Zheng rescued Boba from a breeder six months ago. Now, she's beside herself.

“I was really shocked,” she said. “I couldn’t believe that would happen to me actually because it was like, two minutes ago, I was watching my dog fall asleep in my car and then all of a sudden, she’s gone.”

Zheng said that her dog has distinctive brown spots above her eyes. She is willing to offer a $500 reward for Boba's safe return.