Friday Night Lights: High School Football Is Back in the Bay Area

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

High school football is back in the Bay Area – with precautions.

For the first time in a year, high school teams across the Bay Area will be hitting the gridiron this weekend.

"It's awesome," Joey Thompson, a student-athlete at The King's Academy in Sunnyvale, said. "We were kind of practicing and we didn't know if there was anything to look forward to the whole time, but all of a sudden it's kind of like a new life in the locker room. Everyone's really excited."

The King's Academy has a scrimmage against another school on Saturday. The first game is set for next week.

"It's great," Pete Lavorato, head football coach at The King's Academy, said. "It's really, really exciting for the kids, and that's what it's all about."

There are precautions still being taken, like who can attend the games.

"It's going to be limited. There's no doubt about that," Lavorato said. "It's basically immediate family, you know, immediate family, grandparents, and that's pretty much it."

