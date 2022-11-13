Frost Advisory in Effect for Parts of North Bay

A frost advisory went into effect Sunday evening for inlands parts of the North Bay, National Weather Service officials said.

Frost is possible late tonight into Monday morning. The advisory is in effect for areas such as Santa Rosa, Napa and Cloverdale, among others, weather officials said.

Low temperatures overnight in Santa Rosa, Napa and Cloverdale will range from 34 to 37 degrees.

Frost can kill some vegetation if it's left uncovered, weather officials said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.