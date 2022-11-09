Frost Possible Overnight Wednesday Through Friday

A cold front is expected to settle into the Bay Area later Wednesday, bringing with it the potential for frost in some areas overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

The cold conditions will continue through Friday morning, when conditions are expected to be the coldest.

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for Thursday morning and Friday morning for interior North Bay, interior East Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains and northern Salinas Valley, where temperatures of 35 or below are possible.

A freeze watch was issued for the same days for the southern Salinas Valley and San Benito County, where temperatures may dip below freezing.

For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/bayarea.