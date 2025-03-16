Bay Area groups say frozen federal funds impacting food, shelter services

Several organizations that help provide shelter and food in the Bay Area are sounding the alarm after they say millions in federal funding have been paused.

United Way Bay Area said it learned on Monday, March 10, that 117 million dollars in federal funding for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, including 2.5 million intended for the Bay Area, are "paused indefinitely." United Way noted that these funds were awarded in April 2024 and appropriated by Congress. The Emergency Food and Shelter Program is run by FEMA. United Way Bay Area is charged with distributing the funds to local nonprofits.

Heather Pierini, executive director of the Vallejo-based nonprofit Food is Free Bay Area, said her organization had been allocated and was planning for $10,000 of those dollars.

"With this money, we would buy fresh produce, fresh dairy," explained Pierini.

Food is Free Bay Area, which began during the pandemic, now serves food to around 5,000 families each month, both at weekly food distribution sites and with its traveling "Veggie Van."

Pierini explained that the community's need for free food resources is greater now than ever. For example, she noted that in the entire year of 2024, the nonprofit saw more than 500 families come to them for food on three days. In February of 2025 alone, she said the nonprofit saw more than 500 families come to get food.

"The impacts of this administration's cuts of funding for food programs will mean that people in our community will go hungry," Pierini said in an email to NBC Bay Area.

In an interview with NBC Bay Area on Saturday, Pierini noted, "I am terrified of the day where we run out of food and we have to turn someone away, especially with the increased numbers of people coming to our programs."

United Way Bay Area confirmed that Food is Free Bay Area is one of their grantees for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

NBC Bay Area reached out to FEMA, but a representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

Pierini said that while the 10,000 dollars is not their whole budget, not having access to that money means the organization has to adjust its plans. She said that the loss of this funding, compounded by other federal program cuts, may mean her nonprofit needs to reduce hours or spending at a time when the community's need is surging.

Pierini and United Way Bay Area are urging those in Washington, D.C. to reconsider freezing these funds.

"I really don’t see that without public outcry, that those funds will be unfrozen," Pierini said.

In a statement, United Way Bay Area Vice President of Safety Net Services Laura Escobar said, "This isn’t about politics."

"This is about keeping people fed and housed," Escobar continued. "We urge FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security to release these funds that have already been approved by Congress."

United Way Bay Area noted that last year these Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds allowed Bay Area service providers to offer 1.13 million meals and to provide shelter 49,800 times.

While Pierini manages this new financial reality, her nonprofit is calling on the community for support, both in the form of donations and volunteer hours.

"Any help that anyone can give is welcomed," she said.