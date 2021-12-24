Fuel Tanker Overturns on I-680 in Fremont, Forces Evacuations Due to Spill

An overturned fuel tanker shut down northbound Interstate 680 in Fremont for hours early Friday and forced some nearby residents to evacuate because of a fuel spill, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. Friday on northbound I-680 north of South Mission Boulevard, the CHP said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The CHP closed all northbound lanes for hours and called a hazmat crew to the scene because of fuel leaking from the tanker.

Fremont police evacuated about 100 nearby homes as a precaution, the CHP said.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries in the crash.

The crash and closure also caused a traffic backup for miles. Fire crews estimated it would take 8-12 hours to offload the remaining fuel into another tanker and upright the trailer and tractor, according to the Fremont Fire Department.