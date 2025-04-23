Fuel terminals in San Jose, Richmond fined for harmful emissions

A fuel storage and transfer company with two Bay Area terminals was fined tens of thousands of dollars for harmful emissions and other air quality violations, according to the Bay Area Air District.

Subsidiaries of energy company Kinder Morgan Inc., with terminals in San Jose and Richmond, were fined a total of $226,990 for multiple violations, the air district said. The terminals are large storage and distribution facilities where fuel is stored in tanks before being shipped to gas stations or other sites.

The fine total includes eight citations issued by the air district in 2022 and 2023. The violations include:

Gaps in tank roofs at the Richmond terminal

Exceeding a fuel storage limit at a tank at the Richmond terminal

Viewports that were smaller than allowed by regulation on a tank roof at the Richmond terminal

A 10-gallon gasoline spill at the San Jose terminal

Two vapor leaks at the San Jose terminal

All the violations have been corrected, the air district said.

When a citation is issued, violators are required to fix the problems and pay a fine based on the seriousness of the violation, the air district explained. Fixes may include shutting down certain operations or modifying operations or equipment.