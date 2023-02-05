San Francisco

Full Season of Rainfall Reached in San Francisco

The winter season has been one of the rainiest seasons on record.

By Bay City News

(Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The city of San Francisco reached its full season of rainfall Saturday afternoon, according to a noted and respected Bay Area meteorologist.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, San Francisco received its full season's worth of rainfall, Jan Null, a certified consulting meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services, said Saturday night.

Null said San Francisco has received 22.89" of rainfall during the current season, which ends June 30. This equals the city's full season of normal rainfall.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The winter season has been one of the rainiest seasons on record.

Rain has been falling off and on throughout the Bay Area since Saturday morning. More precipitation is expected.

bay area weather 20 hours ago

Rain Returns to the Bay Area

bay area storm Feb 3

Bay Area Residents Keep Watchful Eye on Soil During Latest Round of Rain

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Franciscobay area weather
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us