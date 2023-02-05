Full Season of Rainfall Reached in San Francisco

The city of San Francisco reached its full season of rainfall Saturday afternoon, according to a noted and respected Bay Area meteorologist.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, San Francisco received its full season's worth of rainfall, Jan Null, a certified consulting meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services, said Saturday night.

As of this afternoon, San Francisco has received a full season's worth of rainfall. SF's 30-year normal full season (Jul 1 - Jun 30) rainfall is 22.89"; a value equaled today at 2 pm. And there are several more months in the rainy season. pic.twitter.com/rU8F8j7eET — Jan Null (@ggweather) February 4, 2023

Null said San Francisco has received 22.89" of rainfall during the current season, which ends June 30. This equals the city's full season of normal rainfall.

The winter season has been one of the rainiest seasons on record.

Rain has been falling off and on throughout the Bay Area since Saturday morning. More precipitation is expected.