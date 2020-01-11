Fund Created to Support Public Education in Rhode Island

Rhode Island's education department says a fund has been created to accept donations to support public education in the state.

The education commissioner announced Friday that the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation established the Fund for Rhode Island Public Education to accept donations from individuals, corporations and foundations interested in improving public education statewide.

The foundation will manage and distribute the money according to the education department's priorities and the donor's intent. Donors could invest professional learning opportunities for educators, advanced coursework for students and upgrades to school facilities, for example.