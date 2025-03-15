Warriors-Rakuten mentorship program helps young women find their own path

A partnership between the Golden State Warriors and Rakuten is helping young women find their own path to success.
The Future Leaders Experience mentorship program kicked off Friday with a group of 18 teens from Girls Inc. of Alameda County who spent the day listening to women leaders in a variety of different fields.
NBC Bay Area's Velena Jones has more in her video report above.
