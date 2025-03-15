Alameda County

Warriors-Rakuten mentorship program helps young women find their own path

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A partnership between the Golden State Warriors and Rakuten is helping young women find their own path to success.

The Future Leaders Experience mentorship program kicked off Friday with a group of 18 teens from Girls Inc. of Alameda County who spent the day listening to women leaders in a variety of different fields.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

NBC Bay Area's Velena Jones has more in her video report above.

Women's History Mar 1

When did Women's History Month begin? Its history, explained

San Francisco Mar 13

San Francisco women celebrate more than a century of life

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Alameda CountyWarriorsEast Bay
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us