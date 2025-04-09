Gabby Chavez-Lopez leads in San Jose special election, likely to face Matthew Quevedo in runoff

The polls closed in the special election in San Jose’s District 3 Tuesday and it looks there will be a runoff in the race to replace disgraced former councilman Omar Torres.

Seven people were on the ballot for this special election and since no one garnered more than 50% of the vote, the top to vote getters go to a runoff in June.

Candidate Gabby Chavez Lopez was in first place Tuesday night, followed by Matthew Quevedo, an aide to San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

They were celebrating at the Chavez Lopez election party. The executive director of the Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley found herself one step closer to city hall.

“Getting out there, talking to folks, having them meet me. Having them ask questions. Going deeper onto the issues now that there’ll be less candidates. I think we can go deeper beyond the 6-second answers,” she said.

Lopez now wants to reach out to voters who didn’t vote for her on Tuesday.

About a block away, there was a similar celebration for Quevedo. He added that he is reaching voters is his focus between now and the runoff election in June.

“It’s going to take the door knocks, the house parties, the phone calls, getting out there and talking to voters and talking to issues that matter to them something that they’re concerned about in their neighborhood,” he said.

San Jose State University political science professor Dr. Melinda Jackson said it’s good to see young, fresh blood choose public service

“If you look at congress, where the average age is 70s or 80’s, San Jose, we have a fresh generation coming into politics here. We have a young mayor and 3 of the top candidates in this race are in their 30’s,” she said.

Lopez and Quevedo will likely square off again in June to see who gets an office in city hall.

Election results are available at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters website.