Evacuation orders lifted following gas leak in SF neighborhood

Evacuations were lifted following a gas leak in the San Francisco neighborhood of Outer Richmond Saturday.

San Francisco fire posted on social media that the gas leak was shut off and the evacuations orders were lifted.

Power was also shut off for about 2,200 PG&E customers after city construction workers cut into a 4-inch gas main at 47th Avenue and Balboa Street while doing roadwork, causing an active gas leak at about 11:24 a.m. The leak was active for more than an hour, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

A temporary shelter bus is staged at 48th Avenue and Balboa for about 15 residents who were evacuated.

PG&E estimated that power would be restored by 7 p.m.

Police officers and firefighters went door to door to alert residents of the need to evacuate, according to a post from the San Francisco Fire Department on X.

The fire department asked the public to avoid the area.

The Red Cross of Northern California is assisting with the needs of the evacuees. No injuries were reported.

Updates for residents can be obtained by texting your ZIP code to 888-777.

UPDATE



This gas leak has been mitigated. The gas leak has been shut off at this time.



The next steps are going to be as follows. :



The evacuation orders have been lifted and homes have been repopulated.



The electricity that was a precautionary shut off by @pge4me in the… https://t.co/YiVt0VRhZv pic.twitter.com/4TKZqy0NNd — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 4, 2025