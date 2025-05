Fire crews Friday morning responded to the scene of a gas line break in Daly City.

The leak occurred in the 100 block of Santa Cruz Avenue, authorities said.

PG&E crews also responded to the scene to repair the ruptured gas line, fire officials said.

Officials asked the public to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.