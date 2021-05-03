San Jose

Gas Leak in Downtown San Jose Prompts Evacuations, Street Closures

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A gas leak prompted evacuations and street closures Monday morning in downtown San Jose, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

At about 9:50 a.m., firefighters responded to the 80 block of West Reed Street, near South Almaden on reports of the leak, fire officials said. Three homes in the immediate area were evacuated.

Reed Street was shut down between First Street and South Almaden, and PG&E was called to the scene.

Fire officials determined the leak was caused by a third-party dig and estimated it would be fixed in about an hour.

