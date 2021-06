A natural gas leak has prompted evacuations in Morgan Hill Thursday evening.

The incident occurred in the area of Stonebridge Drive and Stonebridge Court.

According to Cal Fire, firefighters are at the scene and evacuations are under way in the immediate area.

A PG&E crew is also heading to the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.