Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations, Street Closures in Downtown San Jose: FD

A gas leak prompted evacuations in downtown San Jose late Friday morning, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The leak was reported at 10:12 a.m. at the corner of Fifth and San Fernando streets. A work crew hit a half-inch gas line, fire officials said.

Fire crews evacuated three buildings in the immediate area. A shelter in place was issued for a large retirement community facility nearby.

PG&E was on scene, repairing the break. They expect to finish by 2 p.m., fire officials said.

San Fernando Street is closed between Fourth and Sixth streets, and Fifth Street is closed between City Hall and San Fernando.

No injuries were reported.