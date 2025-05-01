PG&E clamps gas leak in San Ramon, shelter-in-place order lifted

A gas leak in San Ramon has been plugged and the resulting shelter-in-place order issued by police Thursday morning was lifted, police said shortly before noon.

PG&E clamped the gas line leak and all roadways have reopened, police said.

A shelter-in-place order was called just after 10:30 a.m. after a construction crew ruptured a gas line near Camino Ramon.

Police closed the road from Bishop Drive to Norris Canyon Road and asked people to avoid the area. Iron Horse Middle School was also told to shelter in place.