San Ramon

PG&E clamps gas leak in San Ramon, shelter-in-place order lifted

By Bay City News

A gas leak in San Ramon has been plugged and the resulting shelter-in-place order issued by police Thursday morning was lifted, police said shortly before noon.

PG&E clamped the gas line leak and all roadways have reopened, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A shelter-in-place order was called just after 10:30 a.m. after a construction crew ruptured a gas line near Camino Ramon.

Police closed the road from Bishop Drive to Norris Canyon Road and asked people to avoid the area. Iron Horse Middle School was also told to shelter in place.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Ramon
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us