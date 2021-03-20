Gas Leak Shuts Down 2 Oakland BART Station Entrances

The entrances at 19th and 20th streets to the 19th Street BART station in uptown Oakland are closed Saturday morning due to an investigation.

According to the Oakland Fire Department, a work crew hit a gas line at 20th and Broadway. Oakland fire added that PG&E is sending an equipment crew to the scene as they are still evaluating potential impacts.

BART officials said in an alert sent shortly before 10 a.m. that riders should use the entrance at 17th Street to access the station.

According to BART, San Francisco and Daly City bound Red and Yellow Line trains are turning back at the MacArthur station.

Meanwhile, the Richmond and Antioch bound trains are turning back at 12th Street Station.

