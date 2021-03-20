bart

Gas Leak Shuts Down 2 Oakland BART Station Entrances

According to BART, San Francisco and Daly City bound Red and Yellow Line trains are turning back at the MacArthur station.

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

2015-generic-bart
NBC Bay Area

The entrances at 19th and 20th streets to the 19th Street BART station in uptown Oakland are closed Saturday morning due to an investigation.

According to the Oakland Fire Department, a work crew hit a gas line at 20th and Broadway. Oakland fire added that PG&E is sending an equipment crew to the scene as they are still evaluating potential impacts.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

BART officials said in an alert sent shortly before 10 a.m. that riders should use the entrance at 17th Street to access the station.

Local

race for a vaccine 54 mins ago

San Leandro Senior Residents to Get Free Rides to Vaccine Appointments

race for a vaccine 1 hour ago

SF Pop-Up Vaccination Event Aims To Reach Public Housing Residents

According to BART, San Francisco and Daly City bound Red and Yellow Line trains are turning back at the MacArthur station.

Meanwhile, the Richmond and Antioch bound trains are turning back at 12th Street Station.

Stay with NBC Bay Area News for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

bartOaklandEast Baygas leaktraffic alert
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us