Gas Line Ruptured After Vehicle Crashes Into Business Near Downtown San Jose

San Jose police and fire crews responded to the scene where a vehicle struck and ruptured a gas line and the driver fled, according to the police department.

The crash occurred at about 4:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Wooster Avenue, just northeast of downtown San Jose, police said.

East Julian Street was closed between 26th and 28th streets, and a shelter-in-place was ordered for the 300 block of Wooster because of the gas leak.

PG&E also responded to the scene, and police asked the public to avoid the area.