San Jose

Gas Line Ruptured After Vehicle Crashes Into Business Near Downtown San Jose

Police issue shelter in place for gas leak in what they're calling a hit and run

By Stephen Ellison

sjpd-generic-2015-2
NBC Bay Area

San Jose police and fire crews responded to the scene where a vehicle struck and ruptured a gas line and the driver fled, according to the police department.

The crash occurred at about 4:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Wooster Avenue, just northeast of downtown San Jose, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

East Julian Street was closed between 26th and 28th streets, and a shelter-in-place was ordered for the 300 block of Wooster because of the gas leak.

PG&E also responded to the scene, and police asked the public to avoid the area.

This article tagged under:

San Josecrashgas line
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us