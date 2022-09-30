Why Are California Gas Prices Still Rising?

The stunning jump in gas prices continues with some places rising 20 cents a day.

In California, refineries have struggled to meet recent demands even with lower oil prices.

"Unfortunately, now that we're down to about 10 refineries that make California gasoline in the state, even one disruption can cause a very big price spike," said Severin Borenstein, a professor at UC Berkeley's HAAS School of Business. "And we've had more than one."

The spike in gas prices is also getting attention in Sacramento, where Gov. Gavin Newsom is requesting state regulators roll out more gas, especially the winter blend, to help lower prices.

