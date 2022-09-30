gas prices

Why Are California Gas Prices Still Rising?

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The stunning jump in gas prices continues with some places rising 20 cents a day.

In California, refineries have struggled to meet recent demands even with lower oil prices.

"Unfortunately, now that we're down to about 10 refineries that make California gasoline in the state, even one disruption can cause a very big price spike," said Severin Borenstein, a professor at UC Berkeley's HAAS School of Business. "And we've had more than one."

The spike in gas prices is also getting attention in Sacramento, where Gov. Gavin Newsom is requesting state regulators roll out more gas, especially the winter blend, to help lower prices.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.

Making It in the Bay Sep 27

Gas Prices Soar to Nearly $6 or More in Bay Area, California

gas prices Sep 23

Gas Prices in California Rising Fast, Almost $2 More Than National Average

This article tagged under:

gas prices
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us