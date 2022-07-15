Gas Prices Dip Below $6 a Gallon Across State, Bay Area

Gas prices have been dropping over the past month, with the state average dipping below $6 this week, but the Bay Area continues to pay more than any other large metro area in the U.S.

As of Friday, California's average price for regular gas was $5.95, down nearly 20 cents from a week ago and nearly 50 cents less than a month ago, according to AAA.

In the Bay Area, average prices by county ranged from a high of $6.15 in Napa County to a low of $5.85 in neighboring Solano County.

As for the Bay Area's three largest cities, San Francisco's average gas price stood at $6, down 61 cents from a month ago; Oakland was at $5.97, down 57 cents from last month; and San Jose was at $5.94, down 59 cents from mid-June, AAA data showed Friday.

Patrick De Haan, petroleum analyst with Gas Buddy, predicts gas could fall another 55 cents to 85 cents in the weeks ahead.

High gas prices are one reason why inflation has skyrocketed in the United States, up 9.1 percent compared to a year ago, the highest in 40 years.

Part of the reason gas prices are now dropping is the price of oil is down over fears of a global economic slowdown. If the economy slows, fewer people are buying and selling, less goods need to be transported, and that leads to decreased demand for oil.

Also oil production has improved worldwide, which has led to a greater supply and pushed down the price per barrel.