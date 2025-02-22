Residents concerned with making ends meet as gas prices increase

Drivers across the Bay Area said higher gas prices couldn't have come at a worse time.

Moises Aguayo said he and his landscaping crew would hit about 10 homes a day, meaning they would need more fuel for tools and his truck. And that all adds up, with gas prices in some places now back above $5 per gallon.

"Pretty expensive, man," he said. "I can't raise my prices because they don't want to pay. They say, 'No, everybody is bad right now.'"

According to AAA, the state gas price average is $4.84 per gallon, with San Francisco averaging $5.15 per gallon.

That's a $0.40 jump from only a month ago.

"There's a lot of factors that impact the price of fuel," said Dough Johnson, a AAA spokesperson. "Supply is one of those, and unfortunately, California refineries are either idle or undergoing repair or maintenance right now."

AAA added that the Martinez refinery fire from two weeks ago is also a factory and that the market is now transitioning to the more expensive summer blend.

Additionally, the fear of tariffs could affect prices in some parts of the county, AAA said.

"When prices go up on other states that get their fuel from Canada, you'll likely see a ripple effect here in California," Johnson said.

Aguayo said that he is concerned about paying the bills and getting by as prices increase.

"It's everything you know—the food. Everything is going up," he said.