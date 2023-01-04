bay area storm

Gas Station Overhang Collapses From Apparent Strong Wind in Daly City

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An overhang structure at a Daly City gas station collapsed late Wednesday due to apparent strong wind from a powerful storm sweeping through the Bay Area.

The incident occured at the Valero station near Skyline Boulevard. Several gas pumps are also damaged.

There were no reports of injuries or leaks from the collapse late Wednesday.

