Gov. Newsom releases statement regarding Bay Area-born hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Gov. Gavin Newsom Sunday morning released a statement regarding Bay Area-born hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

"Jennifer and I join the Goldberg-Polin family and everyone grieving the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh," the governor said in a statement the governor's office said was in response to the news that Berkeley-born Hersh Goldberg-Polin was among hostages killed in Gaza.

The governor met with Goldberg-Polin's family during the governor's visit to Israel last year.

"Held captive under brutal conditions, Hersh's story and the plight of other hostages was shared with the world through the brave and tireless advocacy of his family," the governor said in the statement.

"We keep in our prayers all the victims and loved ones impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy," the governor said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

