‘Horrifying Act of Violence:' Gov. Newsom Reacts to Oakland School Shooting

The office of Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement following Wednesday's school shooting in Oakland's Eastmont Hills.

The governor's office posted a statement on its Twitter page, calling the shooting a "a horrifying act of violence that has grown too familiar. Yet again, our kids were in the crossfire." The office added the gun violence has "taken too much from our communities" and it cannot continue.

According to police, six people were injured following the shooting that took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools.

At this time, authorities said they are looking for at least one shooter, but added other suspects might be involved in the shooting.

