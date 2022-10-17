San Jose

Soft Pellets From Gel Gun Fired Into San Jose Classroom

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose police at Willow Glen Middle School.
NBC Bay Area

Someone fired soft pellets from a gel gun into a San Jose classroom and struck multiple students, police and school officials said.

The incident was reported Monday morning at Willow Glen Middle School, according to the San Jose Unified School District.

Police said several students were struck as well as at least one faculty member. District officials said all students and employees were safe following the incident.

The San Jose Unified School District said the suspect vehicle was a gray Mercedes SUV.

An investigation is ongoing.

