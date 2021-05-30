George Floyd

George Floyd's Family to Hold Houston Concert Marking Death

The concert being held by the George Floyd Foundation is among events being held across the nation to mark the anniversary

Common, performs on stage during a 'Rise and Remember' event at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Tim Evans/Bloomberg via Getty Images

George Floyd's family is holding a concert Sunday evening in Houston, where he grew up, to mark the anniversary of his death.

Floyd's family will join Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams and others at The Fountain of Praise, a church that held one of his funeral services. The event will also feature performers including gospel singers John P. Kee and Tamela Mann, and rappers JaiCei and Trae Tha Truth.

Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, after a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned down Floyd’s neck with his knee for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for air. Floyd’s death sparked worldwide protests and calls for change in policing in the U.S. Chauvin was fired after Floyd died and was later convicted of murder and manslaughter in his death.

The concert being held by the George Floyd Foundation is among events being held across the nation to mark the anniversary. The foundation was launched by Floyd's siblings in his honor to help combat racial inequities in Black and brown communities.

