Veterans Day Message From 49ers' George Kittle: ‘Always Take Time to Honor Them'

The San Francisco 49ers have a big matchup on Sunday Night Football on NBC Bay Area against the Los Angeles Chargers.

But before this weekend's game, the team's star tight end George Kittle wanted to send a Veterans Day message to the men and women who served our country.

"You can’t even respect them enough for all that they go through and all the things that they sacrifice for us," Kittle said about veterans in an interview with NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai. "The fact that I got to grow up around military members and see how they serve and what they did overseas and then come home back and still be a dad, or a mom, or a sister, or a brother, it’s incredible to me. And I feel like we should always take time to honor them, respect them, help them out, encourage them with whatever they need."

