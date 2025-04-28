Community

Get Ready for Copita 2025 with America Scores!

Bay Area soccer fans — the action is heating up!
Join America Scores, Telemundo 48, NBC Bay Area, and NBC Sports for an unforgettable day of fútbol, fun, and community spirit at Copita 2025! Our next stop: West Contra Costa — and you won’t want to miss it!

Saturday, May 17 | 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
De Anza High School
5000 Valley View Rd, Richmond, CA 94803

This FREE family-friendly festival will be packed with soccer tournaments, live music, delicious food, and a vibrant community resource fair — a true celebration for players, families, and fans alike!

PLUS:
This year, Copita will also serve as a collection site for our Supporting Our Athletes campaign! Bring new or gently used soccer gear — like balls, cleats, shin guards, and more — and help young athletes in our community reach their goals. Look for the donation station at the event and contribute what you can!

Soccer. Music. Food. Fun. Community.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of the excitement — let's make Copita 2025 with America Scores the best one yet!

